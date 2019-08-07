|
Loretta was born August 7, 1925 in Fort William to Pearl and Bill Armstrong. Loretta attended St. Patrick's School and FWCI. Following high school, Loretta enlisted in the WRENS (1943-45) proudly serving her country as a wireless operator in Esquimalt, B.C., Moncton, N.B. and East Baccaro, N.S. during WWII. Following WWII, Loretta worked in the Fort William Land and Titles Office and at the Bank of Nova Scotia until her marriage to her loving husband Gerald Robert Lalonde in 1952. Loretta and Gerald raised seven children: Bill (Danielle), Bob, Cathy, Pat (Don) Cottrell, Jim, Ray and Ron (Catherine). When some of her children were in high school Loretta went to work as a church secretary at St. Andrew's R.C. Church. She worked there for 25 years. Loretta was an active member of the church serving as a lector, collection counter and member of various community groups as well as being a life time member of the CWL. Loretta was also an active volunteer with St. Joseph's Care Group, bringing patients to chapel services and various activities.
Loretta was a member of St. Joseph's Care Group Auxiliary, Thunder Bay Naval Association, Branch 5 of Royal Canadian Legion, St. Andrew's CWL, Thunder Bay Museum and Friends of Waverley Park.
Loretta passed away peacefully in the Transitional Long Term Care Unit of St. Joseph's Care Group on Wednesday, February 24, 2016. She is still missed by all.