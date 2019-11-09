Home

With breaking hearts, we held her hands and kissed her goodbye. Lori Alison Willson (Goodwin) passed away peacefully with family by her side, on November 1, 2019, at the young age of 44.

Lori is survived by her husband, and best friend, Dave and her cherished children Emily and Carter. She is also survived by her parents George and Kerry Goodwin, sisters; Shannon Goodwin (Neil), and Lee-Ann Goodwin (Jeff), brother; Darren Goodwin, Grandmother Peggy Goodwin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

To read full obituary please go to www.bardal.ca

