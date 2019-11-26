Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Elizabeth's Church
766 Sprague Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1V6
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Elizabeth church
766 Sprague Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori (Robertson) Hansen


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori (Robertson) Hansen Obituary

Lori a current resident of Calgary, was born in Thunder Bay on April 25th,


1963 passed away on Thursday November 21st. Lori is survived by her partner Darryl Prontack, parents Larry and Gayle


Hansen, daughters Alexa Robertson (Jarred and Noah Martin), Mandi


Christensen, grand daughter Grace, brothers David (Carol) Hansen and Mark


(Nicole) Hansen. Funeral services will be held at St. Elizabeth church 766 Sprague Street at


1:00 pm Wednesday November 27th. Services will be provided by Father Rey


Ronquillo. Refreshments will be served following the service.


A full obituary to follow.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -