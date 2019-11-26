|
|
Lori a current resident of Calgary, was born in Thunder Bay on April 25th,
1963 passed away on Thursday November 21st. Lori is survived by her partner Darryl Prontack, parents Larry and Gayle
Hansen, daughters Alexa Robertson (Jarred and Noah Martin), Mandi
Christensen, grand daughter Grace, brothers David (Carol) Hansen and Mark
(Nicole) Hansen. Funeral services will be held at St. Elizabeth church 766 Sprague Street at
1:00 pm Wednesday November 27th. Services will be provided by Father Rey
Ronquillo. Refreshments will be served following the service.
A full obituary to follow.