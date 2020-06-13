



September 8, 1930 – June 4, 2020



Please sign the online condolences at

everestofthunderbay.com

Lorna Lukinuk, age 89, a long-time respected resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 4th, 2020, after a valiant struggle with cancer.Lorna grew up on a farm outside of Iron Bridge, ON and attended a one-room schoolhouse a three kilometre walk away. After completing high school, Lorna trained as a nurse at the Plummer Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie graduating in 1952. She met the love of her life Steven Walter Lukinuk at a wedding where she was Maid of Honour and Steve was the Best Man. They were married eleven months later in 1955 and moved to Toronto where Steve attended Osgoode Law School while Lorna worked at Toronto General Hospital as a circulating Operating Room Nurse. Lorna and Steve moved to Thunder Bay in 1956 where Steve opened his law practice and Lorna nursed in pediatrics at McKellar Hospital. Soon after she became a full time mother and homemaker. Five children in eight years made for a busy household, but Lorna managed it all with good grace, spirit, and style. As she raised her family and managed the home, she also found time to bake, garden, preserve and be a terrific neighbour. Lorna was an extraordinary baker and her buns, pies and butter tarts were legendary. She also made absolutely delicious perogies and cabbage rolls. Countless friends, neighbours and relatives fondly remember the wonderful meals Lorna prepared and served so effortlessly.Throughout their 63 years of marriage, Lorna was an equal partner with her husband Steve in many community, business, and family endeavours. Together with her family, Lorna pruned acres of Scotch Pine Christmas trees at Noraura Tree Farms, maintained several large gardens and was always generous in sharing the fruits of her labour.Forty years ago Lorna transitioned to a career outside-the-home, with her husband Steve and family, operating the family-owned Amethyst Mine Panorama. She managed the stores and handled office administration as well as interacted with visitors to the shop and mine. Steve would proudly tell others that Lorna was equally responsible for the success of the business.Lorna was predeceased by her husband Steve in 2018. Although she missed him dearly, she continued to work in the family business with son Tim Lukinuk and his wife Lori.Lorna will be forever missed and remembered by her five children: Jane Krisko of Mississauga, Connie Lukinuk of Mississauga, Crystal Parker (John) of London, Timothy Lukinuk (Lori) of Thunder Bay and Jennifer Cade (Geoff) of London. She was very close to her ten grandchildren: Steve Parker (Christina), John Krisko (Katie), Travis Parker (Courtney), Bradley Sooley (Jessica), Beverly Krisko, Corissa Parker (Hokey), Sara Lukinuk, Crystal Lukinuk (Travis), Stuart Cade and Elizabeth Cade. Lorna was delighted with the arrival of each of her eight great-grandchildren: Zachary, Sophia and Alexa Sooley, Jack, Charlie and Ellie Parker, and Chester and Fiona Parker. She is survived by sisters-in-law Irene Ashenden and Glenda Lukinuk of Peterborough, Elva Arnill of Iron Bridge, and numerous nieces and nephews.Lorna was predeceased by her parents, brother Lorne Arnill and sons-in-law Brian Sooley and David Krisko.Donations, should you desire, may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund (TBRHSF) or a charity of your choice.Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family interment will be scheduled in the near future. A celebration of Lorna's life will occur when restrictions are lifted.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.