Lorna Mary McConnell, lovingly known as Nana, passed away at her home on the morning of Saturday January 4th, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Kenora, Ontario on December 20th, 1930 to James Clifford Graydon and Claudia Fortier. She met her husband John McConnell at the Domtar Woodlands office in Beardmore, Ontario and they were married in 1960. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday January 1st, 2019. Lorna's special interests and hobbies included cooking, knitting, gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends at camp. She had a smile and laugh that would light up any room and she had the utmost respect and love from all family and friends that were in her presence. She is survived by her loving husband John; sons Tom (Susan), Dan (Yvonne), David (Susan), Grandchildren Krista (Dan), Matt (Sarah), Liam, Rory (Chanise), Kurtis, great grandchild Hannah and her dog Max. There will be a celebration of life at the family camp on Lake Nipigon this summer. The McConnell's would like to take the time to thank everyone who has sent well wishes, food and flowers to all of Nana's remaining family. Nana's favorite saying while sitting with her family at camp “What do you think the millionaires are doing?” Her response, “Who cares! ”
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army.