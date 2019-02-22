|
July 9, 1944 – January 27, 2019He was a good man.
Lorne Townes passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre surrounded by his loving family.
Lorne is fondly remembered by Althea and his beloved children Lisa, Sarah (Mike), and Alexander (Nicole) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was the treasured brother of Ruth. Lorne is predeceased by his parents Roy and Myrtle, brother Murray, brother in-law David and son-in-law Daniel.
Lorne was born and raised in Bracebridge, ON and spent childhood summers at the family cottage on Lake Muskoka. During his university years, he joined the Canadian Armed Forces as Reserve Infantry. After graduating from the University of Guelph in 1968, Lorne began his career with the Department of Lands and Forests (MNR) in MacDiarmid before moving to the Nipigon office where he worked until his retirement.
He started as a Biologist and became the Fish and Wildlife Supervisor holding other positions, such as Fisheries Management Officer and Senior Technician. Lorne loved instructing firearms courses for Conservation Officers and steering tugboats on Lakes Superior and Nipigon in his spare time. Trapping and relocating black bears was also a beloved sideline activity. After retirement Lorne became a Hunter Safety Instructor, laid out tree harvesting boundaries for various forestry companies and occasionally worked with the MNR fighting forest fires as a spotter.
Lorne's love of mentoring resulted in his receiving his Queen's Commission as an officer with the Cadet Instructor Cadre of the Canadian Armed Forces. After his 35 years of service to the Corps, Captain Townes (retired) was honoured to serve as Reviewing Officer for Onondaga's Annual Ceremonial Review.
Very Worshipful Brother Lorne G. Townes was Past Grand Steward and Past Master of Superior Lodge No. 672 in Red Rock. He was also a member of the Khartum Shriners. Captain Lorne Townes (retired) was past Commanding Officer of 217 Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Onondaga.
Whether dressed in army fatigues, Masonic regalia, Lands and Forests (MNR) uniform, or his naval dress uniform, Lorne was proud to serve.
Some of his ashes will be interred at St. Thomas' Cemetery in Bracebridge in the spring, with the rest being scattered in special locations by his children.
Raise a glass to Captain Lorne, two fingers please, and in his memory, perform random acts of kindness.