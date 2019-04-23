|
February 28, 1937 – April 18, 2019
Mr. Lorne Keith Wachter, age 82 years, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, at Seven Oaks Hospital in Winnipeg, on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Lorne was born in Edmonton, Alberta on February 28, 1937. He met Mary Maguire and they were married in 1955. Lorne worked as a truck driver, first for Imperial Oil and then Brinks, until retirement in 2002. He enjoyed the outdoors and puzzles, and was an avid coin collector. Lorne was a member of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans Club. He was passionate about his family and friends, and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Lorne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary (nee Maguire); daughter Wendy (Victor) Hansen and son Larry Wachter; grandchildren Ben, Scott and Lindsey; brother Dale Wachter as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his son David; his parents Claude and Lillian Wachter and a sister Sharon.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Lorne Wachter will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Margaret's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will take place in St. Andrew's Cemetery at a later time. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, with Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm.
Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Lorne to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated.
