|
|
The family of Skipper McDonald are saddened to announce his passing on March 19, 2020. Online condolences
Lorne's early years were spent delivering Laundry and Dry Cleaning for various companies. Later in life he worked alongside his son in his Courier Company.
Lorne enjoyed his years of camping in Pass Lake, as well as his annual hunting trips with his brothers to Nakina. Thursday nights were spent with his brothers and sisters enjoying a competitive round of poker.
Lorne is survived by his wife Carol, his children, Darlene (Stephen), Debbie, Lorne (Ingrid) and their mother Sheila. Grandchildren Jaclyn (Darryl), Holly (Travis), Nicole, Christopher (Robyn) and Greg. Great grandchildren Wyatt, Hudson, Blake, Liam, Gabriella, Mia; brothers and sisters Tommy, Trudy, Sandy, Linda, Timmy and numerous nieces and nephews. Extended family Donna, Jim (Carol), David (Lori), Glen (Lisa), Debbie and their families and his special crib buddy.
Cremation has taken place. Interment and service to be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC Cancer Care, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com