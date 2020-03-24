Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorne McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorne "Skipper" McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorne "Skipper" McDonald Obituary

The family of Skipper McDonald are saddened to announce his passing on March 19, 2020.

Lorne's early years were spent delivering Laundry and Dry Cleaning for various companies. Later in life he worked alongside his son in his Courier Company.

Lorne enjoyed his years of camping in Pass Lake, as well as his annual hunting trips with his brothers to Nakina. Thursday nights were spent with his brothers and sisters enjoying a competitive round of poker.

Lorne is survived by his wife Carol, his children, Darlene (Stephen), Debbie, Lorne (Ingrid) and their mother Sheila. Grandchildren Jaclyn (Darryl), Holly (Travis), Nicole, Christopher (Robyn) and Greg. Great grandchildren Wyatt, Hudson, Blake, Liam, Gabriella, Mia; brothers and sisters Tommy, Trudy, Sandy, Linda, Timmy and numerous nieces and nephews. Extended family Donna, Jim (Carol), David (Lori), Glen (Lisa), Debbie and their families and his special crib buddy.

Cremation has taken place. Interment and service to be held at a later date. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC Cancer Care, or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northwest Funeral Alternative
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -