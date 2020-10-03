1/1
September 25, 1936 – September 30, 2020

Lorne St. Amand passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30th with his wife of 62 years by his side. Lorne was a family man who worked very hard to provide for them. He was fortunate to retire in Ignace on Agimak Lake, a place he cherished as his home. He spent his retirement fishing, hunting and travelling with his family. He is survived by his wife Dawn, daughter Tuesday, sons John (Betty) and Chris (Lisa), brother George (Glenelda) and their children Grant and Georgeen, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Lorne was predeceased by his parents Fred and Kay, his daughter Lorna, mother-in-law Dot Defeo and father-in-law John Defeo. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Ignace Nursery School (Box 870, Ignace, ON P0T 1T0) or through the Dryden Community Funeral Home, 249 Grand Trunk Avenue, Dryden, ON P8N 2X3

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
