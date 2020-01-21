|
Lorne Thomas Henry passed away at home with his family by his side on Sunday January 19, 2020. Lorne was born in Port Arthur on March 18th, 1937. He attended local schools, becoming a mechanic and an electrician by trade. Lorne retired from a managerial position with Bombardier, after 34 years at "the plant." He loved the outdoors and spent many hours snowmobiling, hunting and fishing or camping with family and friends. Lorne was in his element when he was in his garage working, socializing with friends or maintaining all his recreational "toys." Lorne will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife, Gwen; daughters, Rhonda (Wilf), Joanne, Karen (Rick); grandchildren, Lauren (Travis), Matthew (Emma), Chris (Shannon), Dana Lynne, Jordan, Brianne (Eric); and great-grandchildren, Kellan and Addison. Lorne was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Lorienne Henry: and a brother, David. In accordance to Lorne's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Cremation has taken place and internment will follow at a later date.Online condolences
