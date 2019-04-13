|
Mrs. Lorraine Byzewski, age 51, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Lorraine was born on July 3, 1967 in Calgary, Alberta. She was fondly known by her nickname Raine. Raine worked 30 years as a hairdresser, meeting many many people along the way. She had many hobbies crafting; it was one of her greatest pleasures. One of Raine's passions in life was her annual trip to Cuba with her husband Murray. She was also proud of her grandchildren.
Raine will be sadly missed by her husband Murray, son James Crosley (Lindsey), son Darcy Crosley (Keltie), daughter Trina Brian (Dan), parents Robert and Gail Ledingham, several grandchildren, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her sister Rosalind and son Jason Byzewski.
A celebration of Raine's life will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the Reception Hall of Harbourview Funeral Centre.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in memory of Raine to the .