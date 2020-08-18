1/1
Lorraine Dasey Barnes
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lorraine Dasey Barnes on August 9, 2020. Born in Port Arthur in 1954, Lorraine was the fifth daughter of Ben and Olive Dasey. She is survived by her mother, Olive, sisters and brother Carol (Doug McKessock), Cathy (Dasey), Kris (Glen McDougall), Theresa (Ron Smith) Robert Dasey (Wendy) and Patricia (Dasey). She is predeceased by her younger sister Barbara Dasey-Heney and her father Ben Dasey. She will be missed by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Mourning her passing is her long-term mate and constant companion Bill Stark. Lorraine fought a long and brave battle with cancer. She died at home with Bill at her side. As were her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
