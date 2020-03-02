|
Mrs. Lorraine Marie Williams, 94 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital, Nipigon, Ontario. Lorraine worked for the Hudson's Bay Company for a number of years before becoming a postal clerk. She retired from Canada Post in 1990 after 24 years of service. Lorraine was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #32, Nipigon, serving on various executive positions. She was a Charter Member of the Royal Purple and a member of the Catholic Women's League. Lorraine enjoyed curling but her main hobby was “Mothering”. Predeceased by her parents – Senja and Lawrence Goulet, by her husband Ross (1973), a daughter Erla Mae, brother Gerald Goulet and sister Helen McEachern; she is survived by two children – Grant (Carol) Williams of Nipigon and Shirley (Marcel “Chico”) Jean of Red Rock, Ontario, by four grandchildren – Tammy Lynn Williams of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Shelley Williams of Red Rock, Ross Jean (fiancée Courtney Blatchford) of Thunder Bay and Terry Jean (fiancée Kelsey Copp) of Nipigon, by two great grandchildren – Adam and Mason McCauley. According to Lorraine's wishes, cremation has taken place. The funeral service for Lorraine Williams will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 A.M. at St. Hilary's Church in Red Rock with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will be at a later date. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Nipigon District Memorial Hospital Long Term Care, the Red Rock Beautification Committee, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #32, Nipigon or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #226, Red Rock. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon