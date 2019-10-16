|
August 11, 1927 –
October 11, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Lotte “Lottie” Tudorachi on October 11, 2019.
She was born Lotte Muller in Furth, Germany where she married her husband Dan and had her first two children, Monika and Nella. They emigrated to Fort William in 1951 and settled in Rosslyn Village which they made their home for the next 67 years. She learned English quickly because she made friends easily and became highly involved with the people and activities in Rosslyn. She loved to dance, sing, laugh and bake.
St. Mark's Anglican Church was a big part of her life. She was a long-time member of the Anglican Church Women and the Altar Guild. She enjoyed being on the Rosslyn bowling team and driving a country school bus which broadened her circle of friends. She is fondly remembered by out-of-town neighbours who loved to visit her when they came to town, and she welcomed them with open arms. Most of all she loved her children.
Lotte is survived by her husband Dan; daughters Monika McNabb, Nella McLaughlin (Michael), Rita Schmidt (Dieter), and Tracey Tudorachi; sons Larry (Sharon), Danny (Bert), Robert (Leslie) and Peter Muller (Irmhild); grandchildren Keri McNabb (Mike), Jesse Tudorachi, Curtis Tudorachi, Erin McLaughlin, Jonathan Schmidt (Chelsie), Courtney Beebe (Matthew), Harley Mainer and Kathrin Eippert (Viktor); great grand children Ryan and Lincoln Tudorachi, Isla and Emmerson Dow, Ivy Beebe, and Emelie and Nova Schmidt.
Lotte is predeceased by her parents and six brothers and sisters in Germany.
Many thanks to the Staff on 6 South at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Reverend Gordon Alright and the ACW of St. Marks Anglican Church, staff of Everest of Thunder Bay, and Jim and Marilyn Naida for their care, compassion, kindness and ready help through this difficult time.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Lotte Tudorachi will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Mark's Anglican Church with the Rev. Gordon Holroyd officiating. A private interment in Stanley Hill Cemetery will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Lotte's memory may be made to the Cancer Research Society www.CancerResearchSociety.ca/HCA
Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
