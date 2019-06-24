|
|
Mr. Louis Carli, age 76 years, passed away peacefully, with loving family at his side in St. Joseph's Care Group on Friday, June 21, 2019 after a brief illness. Louis was born in Fort William on January 12, 1943, the son of Massimiliano and Genoveffa (Battiston) Carli. A lifetime resident, he was a long time member of Holy Family R.C. Church. Louis volunteered his time with many organizations including St. Vincent De Paul Society, Knights of Columbus #1447, DOORS to New Life Refugee Centre, and Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed many years of golfing at Fort William Country Club, bowling with friends at Mario's Bowl and enjoying the outdoors while fishing. His greatest love was found in time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. Louis will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Patricia, children: Michael (Jenna), Christopher (Pascale) and Alana (Shaun), grandchildren: Ailee and Luca as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters Elia Carli, Egles Raynak and Eda Santin. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 when family and friends will gather in Holy Family R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am, Celebrated by Rev. Jerin Louis. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S.C.-Northern Cancer Fund or Holy Family Building Fund would be appreciated. Arrangements are in care of the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 South May Street.On-line condolences
may be made at
www.blakefuneralchapel.com