Louis Garon, long-time resident of Longlac, passed away October 10, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in St. Donat, Quebec, Louis moved to Ontario as a young man to work in the forestry industry. Louis lived and worked in Longlac, Ontario for nearly 45 years. Papa Lou loved living in Northwestern Ontario – he was an active fisherman and hunter. He spent countless hours on Long Lake River with friends and family, fishing for walleye, losing hundreds of lures while making thousands of memories. When he wasn't out having coffee or working in his garage, he enjoyed volunteering his time for the local Trappers Association, and later, the Nipigon and Aguasabon Rivers Water Management Planning team
Louis is survived by daughters Nancy (Michael Parker) and Dani (Mark Larsen), and grandchildren Ruby, Annie, Brooks and Walker. Close to his heart also were Stephane and Athalie Dufault (Cyril Lanthier), and “grandchildren” Christian, Mico and Courtney. He is also survived by brothers Denis (Monique) and Carol, and sisters Louiselle, Collette and Parise (Jean-Luc). Louis was predeceased by his parents, Edouard and Bernadette, sister Terese and brother Lucien. A celebration of life will take place next summer.
Special thank you to Dr. Hargassener in Geraldton, Dr. Hagerty and Dr. Simpson in Thunder Bay, and the amazing staff at the Northwest Region Cancer Center for their excellent care during his battle.