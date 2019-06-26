|
|
Louis Jameus, 84 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away June 23, 2019. He was born in Blind River Ontario April 25, 1935. Married to the love of his life Joan Hogan on August 12, 1953 in Atikokan Ontario. They enjoyed 63 years of devoted marriage before her death in 2016.Please sign the
During his lifetime he worked very hard in construction heavy equipment and eventually retired becoming snowbirds in 1995 travelling in his RV Bus, spending his winters in Florida and summers in Montreal for 20 years. As a young man he loved his family, friends and enjoyed life to the fullest, always having a good time with Joan by his side. In His later years, he loved socializing at the Legion and playing pool with the guys. He is now re-united with his wife Joan in eternity and present with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Survived by his daughters Christine Himber-larsen (Andy), Marie Parsons (Byron), Michelle, Angel, and son Marcel (Martine) grandchildren: Bridgette, Heather, Mark, Shannon, Tylar, Melissa, Peter, Karine, Lauriane and great grandchildren: Spencer, Morgan, Nyssa, Raven, Dylan, Juliet, Elsa, Hailey, Carter, Allison. Survived also by two siblings May and Jackie and numerous nieces and nephews. In-laws (Leona, Helen, Darlene, and Pauline) Friends Jack, Danny, Barry, special friend Ruth, and many friends of the square dancer clubs and legion.
He was predeceased by his wife Joan, parents (Bridgette and Thomas) and his 6 brothers.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Louis and Joan will take place August 24, 2019 in Blind River Ontario at the Old Cemetery at 10am then over to the Blind River Royal Canadian Legion Branch 189 for a Celebration of Life from noon to 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Hospice Care in Thunder Bay.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com