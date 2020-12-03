Louis Rene Joseph Legall died peacefully November 30th 2020 at McCausland Hospital at the age of 80. He was born September 23,1940 in Lac La Biche, Alberta. He is preceded by his loving wife of 54 years Sharyn Jean Legall, and brother Paul Legall. He is survived by his three children Stephen Legall, and his wife Ann, Timothy Legall, and daughter Nicole Mineau and husband Rodney Mineau. He will be greatly missed by his two sisters Diane Legall and Doloris Littlechild and husband Dwight. He will also be missed by grandchildren Joseph Legall, Johnathan Legall, Christopher Legall, Jade Legall and companion Matt, Ethan Mineau, Art, and Christine and husband Shelby. One of his great joys was also his two great grandchildren Theo and Logan. Louis was a great man and he loved his family, and he was very involved in his church when he had his health. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping. One of his favorite things to do was sit in front of a campfire. He was a Chemical Process engineer till he retired from Kimberly Clark. I have been told by many Lou was very intelligent and could solve numerous problems in his work. One of my family's memories was my parents watching Wheel of fortune and Jeopardy together. When my dad stayed with me, I remember him yelling at the TV telling it to play Jeopardy. It's a coincidence that one of his favorite game shows host also died shortly before my dad at the same age. Louis will be greatly missed and though it is hard for us to say goodbye he is happy. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church in Terrace Bay Friday, December 4th 2020 at 11:00 am. As directed by the Province of Ontario & the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the Funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less & a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of face masks or face coverings by everyone & maintaining social distancing of 2 meters is mandatory for those attending the service. Donations can be made to McCausland Hospital which took great care of Louis.