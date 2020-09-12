Louis Toteda

Louis died August 31, 2020 from cardiac arrest after decades of coronary artery disease. Born March 9, 1935 to parents Pasquale Toteda and Anna Maria Cristaudo, in Sambiase, Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy. He came to Canada as a 17 year old, arriving in Fort William. At first, he lived with his Uncle Angelo Todero and family. In Marathon, he bowled 5 pin, played soccer and coached minor league hockey. He had a winning team (even though he did not know how to skate and never owned a pair of hockey skates). He played soccer in Port Arthur. Louis took his family to Italy for a few years where he played soccer with his old team mates. In Thunder Bay, he bowled in several leagues and coached YBC. Louis and family took several trips to Europe, driving to visit his and Joanne's relatives in many countries. His last years were spent watching ALL sports on TV. Survived by his wife Joanne, daughters Anne Wendorff (Edwin), Mississauga, Helen Toews, Cindy Saunders (Dennis), Cambridge, friend and son-in-law Ken (Sherry), grandchildren Diana Harquail (Dan), Jasmine Toews, BC, Karla Toews-Marshall (Kalan), Saskatchewan, Ron Wendorff, Mississauga, Mieke Wendorff, Oakville, Victoria Saunders and Zachary Saunders, Cambridge, great-grandchildren Bret (Sarah), Isabelle, Jaymelyn, Rylee, Braylee, Norah and newborn Zander who came from Saskatchewan in July to visit Papa by the lake, Papa's favourite place. In Italy, survived by his only sibling Vincenzo (Enza), nephew Fabrizio Toteda and family, niece Maria Anita Toteda and family, and many cousins. In Thunder Bay, sister and brother-in-law Louise and Dennis Trevisanutto, nieces and nephews Leanne (Ed) and family, Dennis (Susan) and family, Sandy and family. In Nova Scotia, sister-in-law Ritva Knoester, nephew Harry (Charlene). In BC, nephew Eric (Donna) and family. Also survived by many Todero relatives. Louis was predeceased by his two sons Robert and Larry, granddaughter Robyn Wendorff, nephew Joseph Trevisanutto, brother-in-law Rudy Knoester. MANY thanks to Dr. C. Lai, Pharmacist Jim, Dr. P. deBakker, Dr. P. Rao and the many doctors at Toronto Western Hospital and the Ottawa Heart Institute where Louis was treated many times, EMS and the OPP officers, Dr. B. MacGregor, LHIN, St. Elizabeth PSW Edwin. Cremation has taken place. Interment to take place at Mountain View Cemetery family plot next summer. Family will gather at the lake next summer to remember Louis, as per his wish, when hopefully travel restrictions due to COVID-19 will be lifted. Friends so wishing may make donations to St. Andrew's Dew Drop Inn or Northern Hearts.





