04MAR43 – 10FEB20
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Louise Rebernik have said their final goodbye to her after a year-long battle with cancer. She died as she wished in her own home with her family by her side.
Louise (Mama / Oma) was an only child, born in Kapla, Slovenia (Former Yugoslavia). Mama came to Canada in 1965 to join her husband Peter. They settled in Fort William and had 4 children. In 1974, they fulfilled their wish of returning to Muta, Slovenia and building a home there to plant and maintain roots in their homeland. This Slovenian home is still an integral part of the family's current connection to their Slovenian heritage. They decided to return to Canada in 1978.
Louise is now reunited with her sons Rudy (2002), Peter (2004) and husband Peter (2016). She is survived by her daughters Shirley (James) van Dyken, Erika (Edward) Maki and her only grandchild Jasmine Maki.
The whole essence of Mama was sharing what she had, what she made, grew and bought to those who she felt needed them - especially socks and underwear.
Mama was a FABULOUS cook and had meticulous sewing skills.
When Jasmine was at a sleepover, the hostess asked the very picky eater what she'd like to eat, Jasmine replied, matter of factly, “My Oma's homemade soup with homemade noodles, please and thank you”. Needless to say, that didn't happen. Oma was very proud to pass on her cooking skills to her beloved granddaughter.
Both Mama & Ata worked extremely hard and could be very proud of what they accomplished, despite their humble beginnings and the many hardships they endured.
The family would like to thank Dr. Andrej Habjan & Shelley Bjorklund for their many years of compassion in her medical care. More recently, we are forever grateful for the tremendous palliative care received from “Team Louise”…SE Health, North West LHIN, and the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre.
Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will take place on, what would have been, her birthday.
In lieu of flowers, baskets, and trays, a donation to Twice as Nice, an organization Mama thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at, would be appreciated.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca