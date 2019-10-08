|
|
Mrs. Louise Catherine Vondrasek (nee Woods), age 72 years, passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge on Wednesday October 2, 2019 with family at her side following a sudden and sharp decline in her battle with dementia. Born in Fort William on December 9, 1946, daughter of the late Evelyn and Gordon Woods, Louise was a lifetime resident of the Thunder Bay area. She was married to James Vondrasek for 28 years until his passing in 1995 and together they raised 3 children. Louise approached her life and her death with a fierce determination to do what needs to be done, and took great pride in her family. She attended a one room school house in Scoble and went on to Selkirk and Northwood for her secondary education. She worked hard for her family since the age of 16, and this included minding her younger siblings. In the early years she worked in retail at Zellers, Dominion and Safeway, and other various jobs. She returned to school to become an RNA and found employment with Hogarth Westmount and St. Joseph's Hospital. Upon her retirement she began her second career of caring for her grandchildren, when she could. Louise was well respected for her strong work ethic in any job that had to be done. On-line condolences may be made at
Louise always found great enjoyment in socializing with family and friends or just going for a drive. Every Sunday she enjoyed attending and volunteering at her church where her faith in Him was strengthened. Louise enjoyed both making and listening to music, and took every opportunity to dance when she could. When she was not tapping her feet to music, she could be seen and heard dropping a knitting needle on the floor and an utterance of displeasure immediately followed. Many heads and hands have been warmed by her creations, though she would never be seen wearing a hat, because it would ‘ruin' her hair. Louise had the biggest heart, the sharpest wit and a great sense of humour. She carried herself with dignity and grace throughout her affliction with dementia as she came to terms with each loss it presented. When the time came, Louise moved in with her daughter and grandchildren for more supportive care, though she made clearly known she did not want to be a ‘burden' for any of her children. Dementia took over quickly, and the caring she had always shown to her family was returned to her without hesitation. Louise's family took great comfort knowing she was able to stay home as long as she did.
We would be remiss if we didn't thank the staff for the exceptional care Mom received once she lived at ‘Wesway Hotel' and during her short time at Pioneer Ridge.
She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her son Derek (Chantell) Vondrasek, and daughters; Judy (Jeff) Vondrasek and Jodi (Trevor) Vondrasek. Survived by siblings: Chuck (Gerry) Woods, Lyndon Woods, Lorna (Harry) Krieg, Micky Woods, Donny (Colleen) Woods and Tammy (Wesley) Hayward, and by her grandchildren: Melissa (Ryan) Brady, David, Gregory, Brianna, Kaydence, Emmarie and Brayden, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents Evelyn and Gordon, brother Larry, sister Marlene in infancy and husband Jim. We take comfort that she has been reunited with those loved ones. As per Louise's wishes, cremation has taken place.
To honour her memory a service and luncheon will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Lutheran Church, 2820 E. Donald Street with Pastor Brian Falkenholt presiding. Interment will take place following the luncheon, for those who wish to attend, at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Neebing where her ashes will be buried with her husband. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Calvary Lutheran Church, Wesway, Hospice Northwest or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
