(Nee Pelletier)Aurevoir ma Famille
GERALDTON, ONTARIO
It is with great sadness that the family of Louise Lang announces her passing in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 with family by her side at the Geraldton District Hospital. Louise was born in Lac Baker, New Brunswick in Madawaska County on March 13, 1933. She married Alban on December 26, 1952. They moved to Geraldton shortly thereafter and raised their four children who were the centre of her life. Raised on a farm, she learned many skills that would follow her throughout her life. Mom loved to keep busy and she enjoyed many hours of tending to her flowers, baking, cooking, crafts, sewing and especially during her recent years, doing her word searches, knitting, reading and enjoyed the company of dear friends socially. She participated in many volunteer group activities with the Catholic Church for many years. She was involved with sewing and knitting various items to help the missionary children that needed extra clothing for their wellbeing. Mom worked at various smaller jobs prior to securing her most long term job, employed for True Value/Macleods Store until her Retirement in 1998. She thoroughly enjoyed her employment and had a great loving friendship with the Mascotto Family. The Family would like to say a huge Heartfelt Thank You to the "entire staff" at the Geraldton District Hospital for their compassionate care for our Mom. Also, a huge Thank You to Dr. Zufelt, Dr. Laine, Dr. Bon, Dr. Lai, Dr. Chan and Dr. Ramchander. Louise is survived by her loving children: Jacques Lang (Ellen), Thunder Bay, Roseline Dzijacky (Frank), Geraldton, Monique Manz (Robert), Thunder Bay and Jacinthe Lang, Geraldton. Mom's Grandchildren, Kelly Grant (Mark), Nipigon, Patrick Dzijacky (Katelin), South Porcupine, Michelle Dzijacky, Stratford, Tyler Manz (Marissa), Etobicoke and Ryan Manz (Brittany), Thunder Bay. Mom's Great-Grandchildren, Charlie & Gunner Grant, Piper & Greyson Dzijacky and Zachary, William and Owen Manz.
She was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband Alban and her grandson Joshua Lang and 7 Siblings. The Funeral Service for our mother will be held at St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church on Friday, June 21st, 2019 @ 11am with Father Benedictus Mulanga officiating. The Interment will be at Pinegrove Cemetery. If desired, donations can be made to St. Theresa Parish, TBRHSF – Cardiac Fund or TBRHSF – Cancer Fund. Messages of condolences may be placed at the Fawcett Funeral Home website at: www.rfffh.com
et mes Amies!