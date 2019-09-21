|
|
Helen Louise Marrack, age 88 years passed away at Oliver Lodge, Saskatoon on June 22, 2019. Born in Viscount, Saskatchewan on August 18, 1931, she was raised in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. After high school, she studied nursing. Being too young to work as a nurse when the course was finished, she took up prospecting and worked for a mining company in the north. Later she became a lab technician and found herself working in the hospital in Flin Flon, Manitoba where she met Dr. Alexander Marrack, recently arrived from England. One day he asked her “I say, are you a ‘prancer'?” Who could resist being asked to a dance in such an unusual way? They were married on September 6, 1958. After several years in Northern Manitoba and then Saskatoon where Alexander studied anesthesia, the couple settled with their three children in Thunder Bay in 1965. In 1974, Louise went to work as the nursing coordinator at the General Hospital, Thunder Bay, a job she enjoyed until she retired in 1990. Louise will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Jennifer (Steven), Nancy (Cal) and her son John, as well as her five grandchildren, Ari, Naomi, Simon, David and Ian, as well as many friends. She and Alexander, who predeceased her in 2000, are prancing together again. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oliver Lodge whose loving and compassionate care made Louise's last years joyful. If desired, donations can be given to the Alzheimers Society of Canada.