Louise Mather Matiece Obituary

Mrs. Louise Mather Matiece (nee Richardson) passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor.

Louise was born October 25, 1932, in Peterborough, Ontario to Angus and Louise Richardson. Louise married Alex in 1960 and together they raised their three children David, Angus and Judy in Pembroke.

Louise took her nurse training at The Royal Victorian Hospital in Montreal and worked for a year at St. Thomas Hospital (founded by Florence Nightingale) in England. She returned to Canada and performed her public health training at Queen's University and then worked in public health until returning to school at McMaster's University to become a Nurse Practitioner, which she did until her retirement.

Louise's interests included genealogy and tracing their family trees, spending time at the cabin at Scotch Lake and traveling to Florida to escape the Thunder Bay winters.

She is survived by husband Alex; sons David and Angus; daughter Judy (Marinos) Stylianou; grandchildren Alexia Stylianou, Finlay Matiece and Leo Matiece as well as numerous extended family. Predeceased by her parents Angus and Louise; sisters Agnes Sheppard and Mary Vandeusen and brother Alex Richardson.

Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date. If friends so desire donations can be made to Hogarth Riverview Manor in Louise's memory.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
