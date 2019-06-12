|
|
Sept. 15, 1933 – June 8, 2019To know her was to love her
With deep emptiness and profound sorrow we announce the passing of our loving wife, precious mother, kind aunt, and friend at Hogarth Riverview Manor with family by her side at the age of 85.
Loverne was born in the former town of Fort William, ON to Joseph and Tekla Perozak where she grew up with her two sisters, Ann and Olga. She attended Selkirk High School and in her earlier years did clerical work for several offices in town. She was married to her devoted husband, Ed, in 1960 and their son, Michael, came along three years later.
Family always came first with her – everything else was second. She gladly devoted much of her time looking after them and taking care of their home. She always said that being a mother was the reason she was put on this earth.
Loverne liked to be creative in the kitchen where she could usually be found cooking and baking up an endless supply of treats. She also enjoyed spending time caring for her flower garden where she planted her favourite white tulips, daffodils, and lily of the valley. The sounds of warm rain and wind chimes were the best things to put you to sleep she used to say, and she kept a large collection of chimes hanging in the apple tree in her backyard where she could hear them from the bedroom.
A self-described animal lover, Loverne was especially attached to the family's cocker spaniel, Cindy, for many years. We take heart that they are now reunited. Watching the birds flock to her backyard feeders was one of the ways she got through the winters. She was sure some of the same birds came back every year because they had it so good! Robins were her favourite and she couldn't wait to tell us when she saw her first one every spring. She loved listening to the calling loons at her sister Ann's camp at Sandstone Lake during the summers.
After her husband retired, they travelled to Duluth together several times a year and also spent many weekends at the RV park in Grand Marais, MN where she befriended (and fed!) all the local chipmunks. She especially looked forward to the times when Michael and his wife Elizabeth would come out to join them there for barbecues.
Loverne is survived by her beloved husband, Ed, cherished son, Michael, and Elizabeth, who she thought of as her own daughter. Special nieces Glenna Plouffe, Wendy Radcliffe, nephew Peter Duda, and their families also survive. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Tekla and Joseph, her sisters, Ann and Olga, and her treasured dog and constant companion, Cindy.
She wanted us to give a special thanks to her long-time neighbours Judy and John, Dorothy, and Eleanor for watching out for her while she was still at home, to Ana and Dana Blazevic for their strength and caring, to Dr. Brent Bukovy, and to all the nurses and staff who cared for her with such compassion on 4 North at Hogarth Riverview Manor where she lived out her final years.
Cremation has taken place and Loverne wished that there be no funeral service. Interment will take place at a later date at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Both for family and friend,
And the sweetness of her memory
Time can neither dim nor end!
