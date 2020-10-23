Mrs. Luba Nickleson, age 97 passed away on October 17, 2020 in the company of her Granddaughter. Lu was born in Wolyn, Poland to Jakob and Justyna Koziuk, immigrating to Canada at the age of six. Luba was a strong willed child the oldest of five siblings. As a youth she would frequently skip Ukrainian school for greater adventures like making flower crowns, swimming, and anywhere her imagination would take her. A woman ahead of her time, she was unapologetically herself. Lu loved her husband Douglas fiercely for over 50 years however promptly removed obey in her wedding vows. Lu enjoyed many years as a resident of Roselawn Avenue and her love for the hustle and bustle of Toronto never diminished. The last year of her life was spent in Thunder Bay to be near her Granddaughter. Luba was predeceased by her husband Douglas Nickleson, sons James and John Nickleson, daughter-in-law Margie Loppacher, sister Kathy Olsen, and nephew Chris Lawson. Granny will be lovingly remembered and missed by her grandchildren Connor Nickleson and Chelsea Nickleson Loppacher (Michael). Sister Francis Lawson (Brian), Brother-in- law Robert Olsen, Niece Kim Seward, Nephew Ken Olsen and their families. I would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Celeste at Southbridge Roseview for the care and compassion that was provided to Granny as well as myself. Many called her Gran or Granny which I know she truly loved. A special mention to Kirerra, Nicole, Tanner, Paul, and Tracey, from the start of Granny's stay at Roseview you have fought to find ways to help, comfort, and support her, including sharing many laughs with Gran. Whether cuddling with Gran when charting, continuing to search for new ways to help her, or laughing at Granny's one-liners, thank you for everything. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of the life will take place in the spring. If, so desired donations can be made to The Children's Book Bank, The Salvation Army, or SickKids.