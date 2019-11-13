|
|
Lubov (Luba) Perrier (nee Sacevich) age 63, passed away peacefully on Monday November 11th, 2019 surrounded by family at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center in Thunder Bay. She was born February 27th, 1956 in Val'D'Or, Quebec to Hryhorij and Paraskewa Sacevich. She is survived by her husband of over 20 years, Simon Perrier; her son Nicholas (Kristina), her grandson Roman Sacevich; her brother Eugene (Jennifer) Sacevich; her sister Nadya (Hedi) Mizouni; her cousin Nicholas (Chamira) Illine; numerous nieces and nephews, and fondly remembered by her dear friends Janice and Robin.https://www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/cardiac-donate
Luba will be remembered as someone who was quick to laugh, for her renowned cabbage rolls and perogies, and for always having enough food on hand to feed a small army. Her name originates from the Russian word for love, and it showed in her generosity of spirit and her capacity to always find the best in people.
As per Luba's request, there will be a private family function. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Northern Cardiac Fund in her memory.