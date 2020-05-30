With sadness, we say goodbye to our beautiful mamma, who passed peacefully on May 20th. Lucia will be forever remembered as our dancing queen. She was always the life of the party. She raised us girls with love and a firm hand. Taught us to bake, cook, knit and sew. Lucia immigrated from Italy in the early 1950's. She showed her strength of character coming to a new country with no English and no skills. She succeeded in learning English and carved a life out for herself with her husband and children. She worked so hard, at many jobs, but some of her favorite memories was when she worked nights at the Arthur Cafe with her best friend Mirella. Her heart was filled with kindness and generosity for her friends and neighbors. Lucia liked a good card game and loved a nice glass of wine. She was such a strong woman and we are grateful to have her strength in us. Lucia was sassy, loved to laugh, sing and dance. We know she is dancing the waltz and tango once again with Tonci. We thank our mother for all our life lessons. We will always love her, remember her and miss her love and strength. Lucia is survived by her dedicated daughters, Ornella (Faron) Clymer, Loredanna (Alan) Lougheed, Sandra (Kevin) Kuit, Betty (the late Paulo Tavares) Bastiancich. Nonna to her grandchildren whom she loved beyond measure. Shawn Pedri, Rebecca Mahadeo, Chance Clymer, Adam & Nick Lougheed, Coleton Kuit, Sanchez Tavares, Adriano & Paolo Andreacchi. Bis-Nonna to Antonio & Luca Pedri, Asia, Scarlett, Stella & Riley Mahadeo, Gabriella, Julian, Delfina & Primo Andreacchi. And friends we choose to call family, Fatima Tavares, Mirella & Guerino Cimini and Deb, Scott, Nigel and Eliza Goodwin. Lucia was predeceased by her husband Tonci and son-in-law Paulo Tavares. We must thank the amazing support staff at PR Cook Apts who took care of our mother and loved her as much as we did. To the staff on 2N at St. Joe's, your dedication & compassion will never be forgotten. A special thank you to Sherri Henderson for all your kindness, love and support.Online condolencesmay be made at