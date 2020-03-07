|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lucia Bucciarelli (nee De Antoniis) on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in her home. Lucia was born December 16, 1932 in Castel Castagna, Italy as the eldest of five children to Pasquale and Assunta De Antoniis. Online condolences may be made at
Lucia was an ambitious 20-year-old who had dreams of a better life and in 1953, made plans to immigrate to Canada and persuaded her younger sister Anna to join her. Being minors, they were required to travel along with a “chaperone” –their dear friend, Argentina Di Casmirro, who was over 21. Together, the three young women boarded the ship ‘Homeland' in Genoa, Italy and arrived in Halifax, Nova Scotia on May 23, 1953 after 15 days at sea. Their father Pasquale, who had immigrated two years earlier, happily greeted them at the train station in Port Arthur, Ontario. Lucia's husband, Nino Bucciarelli, after serving his time in the Italian army, joined his wife to start their new life together in 1956. Lucia and Nino shared 65 years of wedded bliss which they celebrated on February 6, 2020.
Lucia was a devout Catholic and was strong in her faith. She was a member of the St. Anthony's Church C.W.L. and attended mass regularly throughout her life. Lucia was a born nurturer and the glue of our family. She always made each person feel special and included. She was kind and respectful to all people, and her tender way and beautiful smile won the respect and admiration of everyone she met.
Lucia loved to learn and was very fond of school. After arriving in Port Arthur, along with so many other immigrants, she attended night school to learn the English language. Lucia and her sister Anna learned to drive and swim in their 40's. Lucia swam three mornings a week at the Canada Games Complex – 32 laps in one hour to be exact. Lucia's talents were many – sewing clothing for her children, dance costumes, knitting mitts, hats and scarves, crocheting afghans and doing embroidery – all things learned in Italy and later perfected through trial and error.
Lucia shared her passion of cooking with anyone who wanted to learn. Every meal was a feast, thanks to Lucia, and any person who was hanging around the house was often invited to join a place at the table. No one left hungry and were sent away with care packages of food to take along for later.
Lucia is survived by her husband Nino, daughters Loana Bucciarelli, Carla (Darrell) Tremblay; granddaughters Alana (Luigi) Valente, Andraya Bitonte; sisters Anna Di Eugenio in North Bay, Adele (Tonino) D'Angelo in Italy; brother Quintino (Giovanna) De Antoniis in Italy. Cousins Italia D'Angelo and Costantino DiGiuseppe; Zia Pasqualina De Antoniis in Italy; brother-in-law Claudio (Concetta) Bucciarelli in St. Catherine's; sister-in-law Linda Bucciarelli in Italy. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins in Toronto, Italy, and Belgium.
Lucia was predeceased by her parents Pasquale and Assunta De Antoniis, brother Giulio in infancy, father and mother-in-law Luigi and Giovina Bucciarelli, brother-in-law's Pasquale Bucciarelli and Domenico Di Eugenio, sister-in-law Anna Bucciarelli, and niece Iva Di Eugenio.
A special thank you to Dr. Scali, Dr. Kolobov, Dr. Migay, nurse practitioner Aparna Nagar; nurses Ashley, Garnet, Mitch, Madison of St. Elizabeth. Thank you to the LHIN, Wesway, and to the Paramed team; Denise, Janet Rose, Leah, Reny, Monika and Amy for treating mom with such care, compassion, and dignity. Thanks also to Superstore Pharmacy team for providing excellent service and the Manor House staff, especially Howard.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 when family and friends will gather in St. Anthony's R.C. Church for the funeral mass beginning at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Home chapel, 21 N. Court Street, with vigil prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
www.sargentandson.com