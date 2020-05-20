Lucia Constanza (Dragota) Scott
1950 - 2020
Dec. 13, 1950 – May 14, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Lucy Scott. After being diagnosed with cancer, Lucy entered into rest at Kingston Health Science Centre (KGH) on Thursday, May 14th, 2020. Born in Italy, Lucy immigrated to Canada as an infant and grew up in Thunder Bay, ON. Lucy moved to Kingston, ON where she was a long time employee for the City of Kingston. Predeceased by mother Maria and father Valario Dragota. Lucy will be remembered by her son Richard Connors, daughter-in-law Nicole Knott, grandchildren: Kayla, Ciara, and Sophia, brother Mario, sister Irene, nieces: Alana, and Lisa, nephews: Joe, Hugh, Kristopher and their families as well as her many friends. A very special thank you to Lucy's friend Norm Fournier for all his help, care and support during this difficult time. A service will take place at a later date due to COVID19.

