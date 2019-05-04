|
Mrs. Lucienne Sisco, age 84, passed away at her home in Roseview Manor on May 1, 2019.
Born November 27 1934, to Joseph and Maria Lepage, Lucienne lived her full life in the city of Thunder Bay. She worked at various jobs before her marriage to Len Sisco in September of 1960, after which she spent her time as a devoted wife and volunteer for many local organizations and charities. Lucienne was a long-time member of St Margret's church, the Catholic Women's League, Beta Sigma Phi and TOPS. Together with Len they enjoyed travelling throughout Canada, the USA and Europe. Lucienne would often stay in touch with the many people she would meet during her travels. Lucienne's favourite pastime was reading and would often read several novels in a week.
Lucienne was predeceased by her husband Len, mother and father, brothers, sisters and in-laws. She is survived by several nephews, nieces and cousins.
We would like to thank the staff of Roseview Manor, especially the staff of Heritage ward who took exceptional care of her during her 10 year residency.
Funeral Services for Lucienne will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Margaret's Church, 88 Clayte Street, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Ciaran Donnelly at 9:30 am. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
If so desired, donations may be made in Lucienne's memory to St. Margret's church or the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay.