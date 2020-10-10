It is with heavy hearts that the family of Luigi Ambrose announce his passing on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with his daughters by his side.



Luigi was born in Pedace, Cosenza, Italy on July 14, 1936. He married the love of his life, Gina, on December 4, 1960. He immigrated to Thunder Bay in October 1970 alone, and his wife and 5 daughters followed in February 1971. A year later, they celebrated the birth of their 6th daughter.



He was employed with Saskatchewan Wheat Pool 7A where he built many lifelong friendships, and retired after 24 years of service in 1994.



His family was of the utmost importance to him. He was happiest when surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and grand dogs.



Luigi was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and amazing cook. He took pride in his garden where he grew bountiful crops of vegetables that would last the family all year, with whom he shared with family and friends. He baked bread by hand, made sausages, cannelloni, meatballs, sauce, among other fine Italian cuisine, as well as homemade wine until his final days. His door was always open and table overflowing with enough food to feed the neighbourhood.



He was a lifelong member of the Italian Society of Port Arthur where he enjoyed many fishing banquets and Christmas parties.



Luigi will be lovingly remembered by his children: Libby Ambrose (John), Rose Fata, Anna Grenier, Pina Cloidt, Joanna England, and Julie (Jeff) Saunders; his grandchildren: Chantale Turgeon (Jordan), Cortney Turgeon (Jordan), Enzo Fata (Summer), Stefanie Collins (Chris), Alyssa Jakubowski (Pat), Amy and Cory Grenier, Lindsay and Ryan Cloidt, Joshua and Jordan England, Gregory and Rebecka Saunders; great grandchildren: Grayson and Charlotte Cook, Mykaela and Owen Fata, Mason Fata-McCall and Mila Collins, Ayla Jakubowski and great-granddaughter on the way; sister Rita (Italy), sisters-in-law Nella Ambrose; Matilde Cinnante , Rosaria Scarcello, Annina Morrone, and Settimia (Matteo) Talarico; special nieces and nephew Mary, Fran, Rose, Luisa, Nikki and Mark; cousin and very good friend Rosa Mihaljevic; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Thunder Bay and Italy.



Luigi was predeceased by his loving wife Gina of 55 years in 2016; parents Rosina and Giovanni; in-laws Giulia and Salvatore; brothers Joe and Silvio ; sisters Emma and Teresa; sisters-in-law: Anna; Gaetana, Maria (Italy); brothers-in-law: Battista; Francesco, Alfredo, Pietro, Antonio, Giuseppe and Ernesto (Italy); sons-in-law Dennis Grenier and Aldo Fata (Thunder Bay).



The family would like to thank Dr. Scali, Dr. Miller, Donald Hutchinson, the St. Elizabeth nursing staff Madison, Ashley, Sydney and Mitch, the PSW's, the North West LHIN for their exceptional in-home care and St Joseph's Care Group Hospice Unit Staff for their compassion in his final days.



Due to Covid restrictions, funeral services for Luigi Ambrose will be private. Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, St. Joseph's Foundation, or the Northern Cancer Foundation.





