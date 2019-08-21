|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Luka Kremenovic, who passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at T.B.R.H.S.C. Luka was born on August 9th, 1933 in Jazovac, Yugoslavia and moved to Canada in April of 1957, later followed by his wife Dragica, and their infant son, Mile. Luka and Dragica had known each other since they were toddlers, and eventually married in 1956. Luka spent over 15 years working for Abitibi, where he eventually retired. While living in their home in Thunder Bay, Luka was known for his generosity towards family and friends; whenever someone was in need, Luka was there to help. He is survived by his son Mile, daughter-in-law Mandy, granddaughters Aleksandra, Mara, Gina, great-grandson Jaxson and his two sisters Stevka and Slobodanka. He also leaves behind many cherished nieces, nephews and dear friends. Luka was predeceased by his wife Dragica, father Dmitar, mother Ribic, brothers Bogdan and Drago. Many thanks to all of the staff at the Thunder Bay Regional, as well as friends and family that have shown their support over the years. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street with Rev. Stepan Didur presiding. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday evening from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel. Should friends desire memorial donations to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com