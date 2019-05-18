|
It is with heavy hearts, that the family of Lutina (Tina) Kuizenga sadly announce the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in her 81st
year. Tina was born August 17, 1937 in Holland to Lambertus and Pietertje Posthumus. She immigrated to Canada in 1958, where she met her loving husband Karl Kuizenga. They were married on August 4, 1959 until his passing in January of 2012, sharing 59 wonderful years and seven beautiful children together. Mom's pride and joy was her family, the love for all of her children and grandchildren was endless. She enjoyed every moment and never passed up an invitation to go on an adventure and make new memories. Mom took great pride in her home, where she enjoyed spending time in her gardens. Mom's faith was very strong and an inspiration on how she lived her life. She loved to sing and enjoyed the time she spent with Calvary Lutheran choir. Mom's caring and compassionate personality went beyond her family, over the years she welcomed many foster children into her home. She also took great pride in her nursing career, where she touched so many lives. Mom always had so much to share, she will be truly missed. She lived a life to be so proud of and inspires us to do the same. Survived by her loving and devoted children Patricia (Brian) Nault, Kor (Kristie), Bert (Linda), Angie (Kerry) Berst, Trudi (John) Visser, Lucy (Gary) Black, Corinne (Steve) Karhu, Jim (Ophelia) Agombar. Her grandchildren, Doug (Jen), Christopher (Ana), Michael (Jeri-Lee), Nolan, Kayley, Kerston, Morgan, Jackie (Craig), Ashley (Keegan), Brittany, Kristina (Connor), Nicole, Kaylynn (Tom), Kianna (Max), Tyler (Emilee), Dylan (Alana). Her great grandchildren, Cody, Blake, Karalyna, Patrick, Elysse, Maxwell, Elianna, Troy, Ronan, Curtis, Hailey, Luke, Calvin, and Oliver. Funeral service will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 3pm at Calvary Lutheran Church. She will be laid to rest at Stanley Hill Cemetery with a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice.
