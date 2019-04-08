|
Mrs. Lydia Domansky (nee Kauszan), age 93, resident of Glacier Ridge Retirement home in Thunder Bay, passed away with family at her side after a short illness at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Born in Kalnybolot, Ukraine, Lydia came to Canada and Thunder Bay in 1952. She worked as a cook at the Port Arthur General Hospital before becoming a permanent homemaker taking care of her family. She was an avid gardener taking special pride in her vast flower gardens. She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Church of the Holy Protection and a member of the Port Arthur Prosvita Society. Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com
At the age of 62, with the passing of her husband, Lydia went back to school taking art classes for 10 years so that she could express her love of flowers and nature through colours and imagination. She took joy in sharing her passion of art and she has many paintings on display in the homes of family and friends. She also took up swimming for the first time in her life an indication of the type of individual she not only was but the type of personality she imprinted on everyone in her family as well as her friends. During her last 13 years, Glacier Ridge was her home where she took pride in taking care of all the plants in the greenhouse. Despite loss of vision a few years ago, she continued expressing her creativity though beadwork and artwork. She took pride in giving every staff member and many resident friends a necklace of her creation every Christmas. As she weakened in her last couple of years, she used all her energy to prolong her life in order to witness the marriage of her grandson and the birth of her second great grandchild.
Lydia was a strong, creative, loving and caring person who shared humour with all. She accepted everyone for who they were avoiding judgement. She lived life to the fullest taking pleasure in the small things and was never one to complain. She was incredibly resilient despite the tragedies in her lifetime. While a piece of her heart was lost after losing her daughter, Luba, mother of two, at a very young age followed by the subsequent losses of her husband and teenage granddaughter, Jennifer, she continued to take life in stride. Baba took a lot of pride in grandson Alexander who represented Ontario at the Canadian Special Olympics on two occasions.
Lydia was predeceased by her husband Myroslaw or Myron in 1988, her daughter Luba Mayr in 1987, and her granddaughter Jennifer in 2003. She is survived by her son Bohdan or Don (Angela) and her grandson Daniel (Dr. Berit Dool) and great grandchild Addison from Sydney, Nova Scotia, grandson Alexander from London Ontario, her son-in-law Herb Mayr (Sue) from Manitouwadge, Ontario and grandchild Erika Mayr from Kitchener/Waterloo and grandchild Matt Mayr (Jenn) and great grandchild Julia from Toronto.
The Domansky family would like to acknowledge the significant care Lydia received at the emergency department, ICU and 2C of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. We cannot express enough thanks to the doctors, nurses, and all support staff for the exceptional care she received. Thunder Bay is very lucky to have the quality of people we have at the hospital.
The family would also like to acknowledge the superior care and support Lydia got at Glacier Ridge, her home, for the last 13 years. Her friends and the staff there were very special to not only her but to the whole family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30am in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with Father Stepan Didur officiating. A reception will follow. A private family interment will follow in St. Andrew's Cemetery.
If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lydia to the “2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games” or to the ”Jennifer Domansky Memorial Scholarship at Lakehead University” would be appreciated.