It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, uncle, cousin and friend on April 19, 2020 at his home. After a long battle with cancer, he went home to be with his saviour Jesus Christ at age 69. Lyle was predeceased by his mother Patricia (Black) and his father Russell, a brother Murray in infancy, brother Myrl, brother-in-law Clyde Manilla, his in-laws Bette and Lloyd Boyle and their son Daniel Walter Boyle (age 8). Survived by wife Karen, sons Daniel, Jay and Jarrett, sister Maureen Mannila and her children Melissa, Russell, Lindsay and Brendan, sister-in-law Levina Collins and her children Myrl Jr. (Kelly) and Marcia (Tim) Gillies. Sisters-in-law Arleen Merrifield (Robert), Joanne Moore (Michael), Brenda Cheever, Marcia Mosher, Maxine Bland (Robin), brothers-in-law Barry Boyle (Diana), Patrick Boyle (Heather). Also many nieces, nephews and cousins. His hobbies were cooking, fishing, daily walks, gardening, and he was king of the blueberry pickers (32 ice cream pails in one summer). Also hunting with a gun in one arm and little dog “Belle” in the other. a big thank-you to all the care helpers including all doctors, nurses, VONs, PSWs, hospital staff and the guys who drove from Nipigon to Thunder Bay (sometimes numerous times a week) to bring or search for food that Lyle might like. To all who showed love and support in many ways with food hampers, baskets, gift cards, Pastoral visits from Jeremy Hetz and Dave Kimball. It was all appreciated. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Love you all.