It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Lynda Kvarda has lost her courageous battle with ALS and passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Tuesday, July 14, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.



Born May 27, 1941 in Carleton Place, Ontario. Always looking for an adventure, Lynda moved to Ottawa to study nursing. After meeting her husband Ivo, they then relocated to Thunder Bay in 1970. She then worked as a public health nurse and RPN at the Port Arthur General Hospital. After 30 years of nursing she passionately took up real estate and flourished, helping many in the city to find their forever homes. She retired from her Belluz Re/Max family in 2018.



Lynda was an active presence of the First Presbyterian Church. She also volunteered for many groups. As she loved to sing in her church choir, she was a member of Sweet Adelines, the Signature 4 Quartet and The Silver Sound (55+).



Lynda had a zest for life and could rarely sit still. She was a curious traveler, an avid hiker, a student of life for there was very little she wouldn't try. She traveled almost everywhere in the world. Ireland, Japan, walking the Camino, building a house in El Salvador for the unfortunate, the Caribbean… Her favorite place to go was Costa Rica. Always an animal lover, rescuing many cats, word got out and the cats began finding her.



Lynda will sadly be missed and lovingly remembered by her children Allan, Kris (Ayaka), Katie; grandson Tristan Kvarda; her sister Beth Allan; nieces Lisa Hect and Krista Bergwerff as well as her travel companion and partner in later life Robert Martinie.



She has now joined her husband Ivo Kvarda and her parents Isabel and Doug Allan.



We would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, ALS Society of Thunder Bay and PSW's for all their support. Also a special thank you to her loyal friend Sharon Katusa.



Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of Lynda's life will be announced at a later date.



If friends so desire, donation may be made in Lynda's memory to ALS Society by calling 1-800-267-4257. Together we can fight this horrible disease.

