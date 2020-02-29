Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lynn Kapush (Nicholas) age 49. Lynn passed of ongoing pneumonia, unexpectedly on February 6, 2020, in her rental home. Lynn had many friends in Kakabeka and the surrounding area. As a youngster she was into dirt biking and hanging with her friends. After her marriage, her children became her priority in life and she closed her business “Beauty And The Beast” to become a full time mom. Lynn was predeceased by her father Roderich Brian Havelin, grandparents Esther Kapush, Bill & Evelyn Havelin, and beloved son Matt Nicholas (February 10, 2017) who was her pride and joy. Lynn is survived by her mother Margaret Foster (step father George Hyde), daughter Chassy (Tyler) Kostecki and grandson Jacee, uncle William (Rita) Havelin and grandfather Albert Kapush. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

