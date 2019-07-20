Home

Lynn Marie Miller


1952 - 2019
Lynn Marie Miller Obituary


(nee Taylor)
Feb. 28, 1952 ~ July 16, 2019
It is with great sadness that the siblings of Lynn announce her recent passing. She will be sorely missed by “her girl” and niece Kariann also her multitude of other nieces, nephews, family and close friends. Lynn fought a overwhelming battle with cancer and is now ready to be reunited back into the waiting hands and hearts of her predeceased parents, Winnifred and William. Brother Bill will join in to greet her. As per Lynn's wishes she has been cremated. A small graveyard service to follow at a later date.
