December 7, 1920 – June 16, 2020



Sister Immaculata Rest In Peace.



Online condolences

can be made at www.hillsidefuneral.ca

It is with sadness that the Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie announce the sudden death of Sister M. Immaculata, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Motherhouse, North Bay, Ontario.Sister Immaculata was the sixth child and the fourth daughter of eleven children. She is predeceased by her mother Bridget (deVitis), father Vincent, brothers: Eugene, Ernest, Anthony and sisters: Rose Francolini, Evelyn Nanne, Isabelle Rebellato, Lucille Daly, Rita Boniferro and Sister Leila Greco. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Landay and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Sister Immaculata entered the congregation of The Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie September 1, 1941, from Holy Rosary Parish (Our Lady of Mount Carmel) Sault Ste. Marie. In 1942 Sister Immaculata completed her Associate (Teacher) Toronto Conservatory of Music (ATCM) Diploma. She was then missioned to Sudbury where she taught for two years at St. Aloysius School, while teaching piano.From 1946 – 1966 Sister Immaculata taught piano at St. Joseph's College, North Bay, ON. She founded the high school orchestra; led the motherhouse sisters' choir; taught written music courses in the high school; selected and arranged music for the school choir and orchestra; wrote original scores, and composed original hymns. In 1955 she achieved her Interim Specialist Certificate in Instrumental Music.In 1970, Sister Immaculata was named the founding principal of the new Avila School of Music in Thunder Bay where she continued to teach until 1996. Throughout her twenty four years of ministry in Thunder Bay, every Sunday Sister Immaculata served as volunteer organist at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre.The Avila School of Music was incorporated into the Lakehead University Community Music School in 1993. Sister Immaculata served as Coordinator of the school until her retirement in 1996.She then returned ‘home' to Sault Ste. Marie where she taught at the Algoma Conservatory of Music, and at Sacred Heart Convent, the same music studio where she herself had received lessons.Throughout her musical career Sister Immaculata was a much sought after teacher. She enjoyed learning and continued to enroll and participate in music clinics and summer programs given by some of the world's leading musicians including Rosalyn Turek, Joan Last and David Carr.Sister Immaculata, a humble, gifted and deeply faith filled woman, received many honours and awards for her pioneering work in music throughout Northern Ontario.She was President of the Fort William (Thunder Bay) branch of the Ontario Registered Music Teachers Association (ORMTA); recipient of the Excellence in Musical Achievement and Teaching Award (ORMTA); The Papal Cross – Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice; Thunder Bay Mayor's Office Education Award; Honorary Licentiate in Music Diploma from the Western Conservatory of Music, London, Ontario; Governor General, Canada 125 Commemorative Medal.Sister Immaculata retired to the Motherhouse in 2013 where she continued to celebrate life in all of its forms. She was a fierce competitor when it came to scrabble and exercise. Her love for music never waned. She attended anything and everything musical. A woman of deep faith, Sister Immaculata responded to the invitation of Vatican II, where religious were encouraged to participate in the Church's ministries in the world.During these unprecedented times, it is with regret that the Sisters of St. Joseph will not have a public funeral liturgy. A private service will be held and a celebration of Sister Immaculata's life will be scheduled in Sault Ste. Marie at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations to the works and ministries of The Sisters of St. Joseph of Sault Ste. Marie would be appreciated.