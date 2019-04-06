|
July 18, 1958 – April 3, 2019
Mr. Michael James “Jimmy Hollywood” McGuire, age 60 years, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born July 18, 1958 in Beardmore, Ontario. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, golfing and was a passionate Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Above all else, Jim was a family man. He was so proud of his wife and children and they were his world. He made friends wherever he went and was always there to lend a hand. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Karen (nee St. Jean); children Michael Rock McGuire, Justin James McGuire and Jennifer Juliette McGuire as well as siblings Malcolm Sutherland and Sandra Sutherland; step-father Ron Sutherland
He was predeceased by his mother Agnes (Cheese) McGuire and his brother Andy McGuire.
A heartfelt thank you to Joseph and the staff of Bayshore Home Health for all of the care and comfort you provided to Jim.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Jim McGuire will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 4:00pm in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Jim to the would be greatly appreciated.
