With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mabel Patricia Kenna (nee Pakka) at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Mom was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on August 15, 1938. She attended Pine Street School and Hillcrest (Tech.) High School. Mom then went onto complete the Registered Nursing Assistant program. While visiting her sister in Beardmore, she met the love of her life, John, at the local dance. Sparks flew and Mabel and John began a dance that had lasted for 62 years. Our parents married on June 29, 1957. They lived their first 10 years in Beardmore and welcomed 4 children and settled in Nipigon for the next 33 years; with the final move to Thunder Bay in 2000. Mabel/Mom/Grandma/Mummo,
Mom was a loving wife and mother and loved being there for her children. Over the years she held various positions while her children attended school. She retired from the position of Manager of the Hospital Building Fund for the new Nipigon Hospital and was also a long-time member of the Catholic Women's League. Perhaps her most impactful achievement was being a founding member and President of the Nipigon-Red Rock Association for the Mentally Retarded in 1968 (now Community Living). With the creation of this association, a school was established for children with special needs in 1969. Mom and Dad along with other parents in the area, believed that all their children should have the opportunity to attend school.
Mom was the strength and heart of our family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, fishing, travelling and was an avid curling fan. She loved the family camp at Firehill Lake and enjoyed every season there, especially having saunas and bonfires. She was very proud of her family and excited to become a grandmother to her five grandchildren and a great-grandmother to her six great-grandchildren; they were her pride and joy. Mom became a “second mother” to her granddaughters Cali and Tess, after the tragic passing of their father, Rob.
Mom will be greatly missed by her loving husband John. Her children: Tasha (Andy), Greg (Helen), Doug, and Colleen (Jim). Her grandchildren: Cali (Ben), Tess (Matt), Brodie (Harley), Brandy (Lisa) and Jasmine (Justin). Her great-grandchildren: Mya, Lynden, Kayden, Emma, Finn and Griffin.
Mom will also be missed by her sister Hazel, nieces Debbie, Pam (John), sister-in-law's Mary, Rita, Carmel, Phyllis, and brother-in-law Bert (Rita) as well many nieces and nephews will remember Auntie Mabel's kindness.
Predeceased by her parents Elma, Waino, stepfather Veikko, son-in-law Robert, brother-in-law Ray and numerous family members.
We have many people to thank. We are grateful for the professional care of Dr. Skunta and are very appreciative of the various team members at Hogarth Riverview Manor: the Managers, the RNs and the RPNs, the Personal Support Workers, the Dieticians, Recreation, Food Services and Housekeeping Staff Members and the Spiritual Care Associates in the Birch, Bluebell and Lavender Units who looked after and supported our Mom Mabel with kindness, patience and compassion during her stay. The family would also like to acknowledge the professional care of Dr. Probizanski, Dr. Faghih, Dr. Del Paggio, Dr. Anthes, and Dr. Gleason.
A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Jenkens Funeral Chapel, 226 Syndicate Ave S. with Father Francis Blazek presiding. Visitation will be held one-hour prior at 10:00 am at Jenkens. A private family internment in Sunset Memorial Gardens will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 or the Thunder Bay & District Humane Society.
you will always be loved and deeply missed
May the road rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back,
May the sun shine warmth upon your face;
The rains fall soft upon your fields
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
~ An Irish Blessing
