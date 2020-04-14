|
October 22, 1925 – April 9, 2020
It is with deep sorry and heavy hearts that the family of Maddalena Palermo announce her peaceful passing on April 9, 2020, at the age of 94, with her daughters by her side. Holding her daughters with the utmost pride and admiration, it is not surprising that she passed on the birthday of her late daughter, Nikki Del Paggio. After suffering a massive stroke in 2017, Maddalena spent the last few years of her life at Hogarth Riverview Manor. Although it was a difficult end to her journey, she remained a pillar of strength and courage for her family, right up to her final days.
Maddalena was born in Santa Maria Del Molise, Italy, on October 22, 1925. It was here where she met and married the love of her life, Antonio, on February 9, 1945. Together, they raised five loving daughters—Rosina, Maria, Rose, Nikki and Anita—and shared the next 72 years wholly in love.
When Tony left for Australia to work and provide for his family, Maddalena took on the challenging role of the sole parent, taking care of her daughters on their farm. From her early days, Maddalena epitomized strength and work ethic. All those who would work alongside her revelled in her independence and dutiful commitment, and despite her inseparability from her husband, Maddalena embraced the archetype of the “independent woman”. After she immigrated to Canada with her family in 1964, she took on the job of cooking at the Royal Edward Hotel. This was a natural talent, and her love of cooking brought unrivalled flavours to her family's palate: her bread light and airy; her sauces uniquely satisfying; her cabbage rolls an “Italian” staple at gatherings. Of equal importance in her life was her faith. A member of the CWL and St. Elizabeth Parish, she prayed to God regularly—rosary always in hand—most especially to bless her loved ones, the company of whom she cherished immeasurably.
Having grieved the loss of her first born, Rosina, for the past 77 years, she has taught her family the importance of adaptability and the strength of love. Despite this trauma (which she referenced up to her last day), she never complained, always prioritizing others' needs before her own. These traits were passed to her daughters and her grandchildren, who learned from their bravest and strongest warrior. We are indebted to her for her lessons.
Maddalena is survived by her daughters Mary Paoliello (Felice), Rose Bertone (Michael), and Anita Del Paggio (Gino), and son-in-law Domenic Del Paggio. She will be missed dearly by her adoring grandchildren: Pino, Tony, Joseph (Jordan Green), Patricia (Jonathon Gilham), Anthony, Jamie (Laura Provvisionato), Daniel, and her great-grandchildren Isabella, Leonardo, Lucas & Olivia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives in Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Italy, Switzerland and Hong Kong. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved the incredible woman she was.
She is predeceased by her husband Antonio; loving daughters Nikki Del Paggio (2019), and Rosina (at the early age of 8); parents, Filomena and Nicola Taddeo; and sisters Antonietta (Antonio) and Laura (Antonio).
The family would like to thank the excellent staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor. The care you provided to Maddalena over these last few years was exceptional because of your constant support and compassion. To all the staff on 4N: your kindness and love is greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten. A special thank you to Dr. Capricci, Dr. Lee, Dr. Nigro, and Dr. Simpson for your impeccable care over the years. Thank you also to Fr. Rey for the many blessings and constant love and support. Finally, thank you to Jean, her good friend and neighbour, who frequently cared for her and whom she loved dearly.
A celebration of life will be held when the world allows. For now, in honour of Maddalena, take time to check in on your loved ones with a call or text. She would be the first to tell you to cherish your family and friends. If friends so desire, donations can be made to the cancer fund previously established by her late daughter, Nikki Del Paggio, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.
Maddalena Palermo will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.
