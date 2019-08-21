|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at McCormick Home, London on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 in her 97th year. Magdolna emigrated from Hungary during the revolution settling in Fort William. Beloved wife of the late Sandor Jakab and Janos Szoke. Loving mother of Sandor (Magdolna) Jakab of Romania, Madeline (Bob) Garton of London, Katalin (Bill) Wieler of Abbotsford, B.C., John Szoke of Thunder Bay and Nicholas (Twyla) Szoke of Edmonton. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren as well as her pride and joy, great granddaughter Faith Wieler of Abbotsford. Dear sister of Janos Gajda and Iboja Tompa as well several nieces, nephews and their families in Hungary. Predeceased by son Julius, granddaughter Magdolna, Jakab, nephew Robert Gajda, sister Maria Szilagyi and sister-in-law Elizabeth Gajda. The family wish to extend special thanks to the Hendel family of Thunder Bay as well McCormick Home for the excellent care received from it's attentive staff and caring Dr. Derek Tai. Cremation has taken place, interment will be in Battonya, Hungary. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Oxford would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Avenue, Woodstock, ON. 519-539-0004. Personal online condolences at www.brockandvisser.com