Oct 20, 1946-June 3, 2019
Maggie Lavoie, 72, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice the morning of Monday, June 3, 2019. She was employed primarily in social work for most of her life until retiring in her later years.
Constant in her life was a love for cooking, as many delighted diners familiar with her can attest to. Music and musicianship were also favourite hobbies of hers, and many of her friends will remember her with guitar and microphone in hand.
Having been born and grown up in remote, rural areas, she had an undying connection to wilderness and frequently camped; a passion she instilled in her surviving daughter Priscilla (Sky) and grandchildren Reine and Tyler.
She is also survived by son-in-law Sean (Hautala), as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, step-family and family-in-law. She will also be dearly missed by her many close friends, all of whom deeply enriched her life. Her husband of nearly three decades, Jean-Guy Lavoie predeceased her and they will be interred together at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
A celebration of life will take place at Kitchitwa Kateri Church (451 Syndicate Ave. N.) on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow.
Her immediate family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all of the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital who cared for her in her final days.