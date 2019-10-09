|
July 4, 1941 to Oct 5, 2019
After a short battle with cancer Maija passed peacefully in her sleep October 5, 2019 at the age of 78. Maija was born in Ikaalinen Finland, migrating with her family to Thunder Bay Canada in 1951. After relocating to southern Ontario, she married the love of her life Erkki Kuirinlahti. They raised 6 children together until Erkki lost his battle with lung cancer in 1980 in his 40th year. Maija returned to Thunder Bay in 1990 to reconnect with family and friends in the strong Finnish community. Only returning to Southern Ontario in her later years to be closer to her children. She was the loving mother of Pat Dejonghe (Joe), Violet Richardson, Helen Bigelow (Dave), Rita Kuirinlahti, Mark Kuirinlahti and John Kuirinlahti (Tammy). Survived by siblings John (Aili) and Timo (Susan) Nojonen. Predeceased by siblings Matti, Leah and Ray Nojonen. She will be missed by her 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 2:00 pm at John & Tammy Kuirinlahti's residence, 38 Kilkenny Drive, St. Catharines. Everyone is welcome to attend. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday, November 2, 2019. THE BALDOCK FUNERAL HOME, 96 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. Donations in Maija's memory can be made to the Good Shepherd Emmanuel House Hospice, 90 Stinson Street, Hamilton, Ont. L8N 1S2, or a Charity of One's Choice.
