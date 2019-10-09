Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
John & Tammy Kuirinlahti's residence
38 Kilkenny Drive
St. Catharines, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Maija Kuirinlahti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maija Kaarina (Nojonen) Kuirinlahti


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maija Kaarina (Nojonen) Kuirinlahti Obituary

July 4, 1941 to Oct 5, 2019

After a short battle with cancer Maija passed peacefully in her sleep October 5, 2019 at the age of 78. Maija was born in Ikaalinen Finland, migrating with her family to Thunder Bay Canada in 1951. After relocating to southern Ontario, she married the love of her life Erkki Kuirinlahti. They raised 6 children together until Erkki lost his battle with lung cancer in 1980 in his 40th year. Maija returned to Thunder Bay in 1990 to reconnect with family and friends in the strong Finnish community. Only returning to Southern Ontario in her later years to be closer to her children. She was the loving mother of Pat Dejonghe (Joe), Violet Richardson, Helen Bigelow (Dave), Rita Kuirinlahti, Mark Kuirinlahti and John Kuirinlahti (Tammy). Survived by siblings John (Aili) and Timo (Susan) Nojonen. Predeceased by siblings Matti, Leah and Ray Nojonen. She will be missed by her 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, October 10th at 2:00 pm at John & Tammy Kuirinlahti's residence, 38 Kilkenny Drive, St. Catharines. Everyone is welcome to attend. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery on Saturday, November 2, 2019. THE BALDOCK FUNERAL HOME, 96 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe in care of arrangements. Donations in Maija's memory can be made to the Good Shepherd Emmanuel House Hospice, 90 Stinson Street, Hamilton, Ont. L8N 1S2, or a Charity of One's Choice.

Online condolences at www.baldockfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maija's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.