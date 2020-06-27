Maila Heinonen
Maila was born in Karuna Finland Dec. 19 1930. She came to Thunder Bay in 1955 with her husband Toivo where she remained a lifelong resident of the city. Together they raised two sons, Jukka and David.

The Ladies of Kalevala was an important organization in her life where she made many lifelong friends. Maila loved to travel and like many Europeans she was happiest when half-way across the Atlantic going in either direction. As recently as this January she completed her second trip to India.

In her later years she developed an enthusiasm for stock trading and took great pride when she was able to beat her sons for the annual "Market Master Trophy".

Thanks to the many competent, friendly doctors and staff that she met over the years with special appreciation to doctors Dr. A. Kald and Dr. F. Nigro.

Maila passed away peacefully at home with her family present June 18th 2020. She was predeceased by Toivo as well as her parents in Finland. As per Maila's wishes a small private ceremony was held officiated by Rev. Jari Lahtinen and cremation has taken place.

If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
