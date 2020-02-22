|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mrs. Maila Tuusa (nee Pihlainen), aged 89 years of Atikokan, Ontario at her own home on February 12, 2020.
Mom was born on December 29, 1930 in Pylkönmaki, Finland to Julius and Elma Pihlainen. She was the second oldest of six children. The family lived on a farm where Mom helped siblings Lahja, Erkki, Urho, Tuula and Matti with everyday chores and had wonderful memories of her childhood.
Mom worked as a nurse for a few years in Finland before marrying the love of her life, Kauko Tuusa on July 31st, 1954. They crossed the Atlantic Ocean to Halifax and then travelled by train to begin their new life at the bush camps near Atikokan.
Mom loved the Lord with all her heart. She also loved her family more than anything; her life's work was raising her children. She enjoyed spending her days out fishing, whether in the boat or on the ice. She had quite a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her garden full of beautiful plants and vegetables. She also loved berry picking in the summer and knitting socks and mitts for her loved ones. She was a devoted mother and loving mummu.
Mom will be deeply missed by her children, Kai (Mira), Rebekka (Roy), Jerry (Adele), Tim (Ann Marie), Leo (Daiana), and her grandchildren Paul (Ruth), Philip (Emma), Amanda (Russel), Christopher, Chelsea, Noah (Krissy), Paige, Tania and Thomas, and her two great grandchildren Aurora and Iris. She is also survived by her sister Tuula in Helsinki and brother Erkki in Stockholm, several nieces, nephews and cousins in Finland. Mom has now been reunited in heaven with her husband Kauko, her one-year old daughter Leah Rachel, her parents, sister and brothers, as well as many dear friends.
A private family service will be held at the Full Gospel Assembly in Atikokan. Interment will follow at the Little Falls Cemetery in Atikokan where Mom will be laid to rest with Dad. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Atikokan General Hospital.