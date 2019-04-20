|
Mr. Malcolm Murray, age 67 years, passed away on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at TBRHSC. Mack's life was centred on family. His capacity to love drew people to him and he collected a large number of extended "family" members over the years. Coming close second to family, Mack loved fishing. He could be found at any of the lakes and rivers around Thunder Bay with his fishing rod in hand, especially down the dock on the Kam River helping the kids who came down there. Malcolm will be greatly missed by his partner of many years Laura Kinisky; his children Corrie (Wayne Wright) and Troy and honourary daughter Carrie Heffern; his grandchildren Tory, Ember, Jayden, Alyssa, Jacob and Allison. He is also survived by his mother Mickey, his brothers Darryl and Scott, his sisters Bonnie (Brian) Dunbar and Judith Link and many nieces and nephews and other relatives.Online condolences
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral services for Malcolm. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
