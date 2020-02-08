|
Manson HUME Rennick, 84, of Delray Beach Florida, passed quietly at Hospice Boca Raton, FL, December 25, 2019, after a lengthy journey with Alzheimer's. Loved by all, with friends spanning Canada, the US and many cities worldwide, Hume is remembered for his zest for life, humor, loyalty and compassion. A serial entrepreneur, his career began at Sudbury News Service after which he started Central News in Thunder Bay and 12 bookstores across Canada. He owned mortgage brokerage and title insurance agencies in Florida and Art Visions International representing artists throughout Canada, the US and Russia. He worked with The Whitbread Round the World Yacht Race (88/89), and held Florida Real Estate, Insurance, and Mortgage Broker's licenses. Passionate about fishing and golfing. Hume is survived by his wife Cynthia, daughter Janet Rennick (Greg Cosentino,) son Craig (Georgia) Rennick, stepdaughter Jo-Anne Newby, sisters Barbara Lloyd, Jean (Dave) Thompson, Pat (Alan) Rouhiainen, and brother Peter Rennick (Sheila), 5 grandchildren, and nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his Mother Ellen M. and Father Manson R. Rennick. Hume donated his brain to the U of Miami Brain Bank for Alzheimer's research. Expressions of sympathy by donation may be made to FAU Louis and Anne Green Memory & Wellness Center, 777 Glades Rd., Bldg. AZ-79, Boca Raton, FL 33431-0991 or The Alzheimer Society of Canada.